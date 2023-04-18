Matt Damon, Casey Affleck movie filming on Long Island

The crime-caper movie "The Instigators," starring Matt Damon and Casey Affleck, has been turning East Meadow into Boston over the past two days, with filming taking place Monday and Tuesday at the Nassau County Correctional Center and at Nassau University Medical Center, both subbing for Massachusetts locales.

Directed by Doug Liman, who helmed Damon's 2002 feature "The Bourne Identity" and other films including "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" (2005) and "Edge of Tomorrow" (2014), the Boston-set film stars Oscar winners Damon and Affleck, younger brother of Ben Affleck, as thieves who go on the lam with the help of one of their therapists after a botched robbery.

After filming exteriors throughout the Boston area last month and this, the production recently moved to New York, shooting in locales including Manhattan, Oak Beach and East Meadow.

"Matt Damon lives in Brooklyn and wanted to shoot near his home," explains location manager Lauri Pitkus, whose work includes the Tom Cruise film "Oblivion" (2013) and last year's HBO miniseries "The Gilded Age," for which she scouted Long Island locations. Valley Stream and Floral Park are upcoming for the production, which shoots through May.

Damon, Affleck and "The Whale" Oscar nominee Hong Chau variously shot Monday morning at the county jail at 100 Carman Ave. and then Monday afternoon and Tuesday at the hospital at 2201 Hempstead Tpke. Nassau University Medical Center was chosen because "we wanted a hospital with older, 1960s-'70s-looking architecture," Pitkus says, noting the film is set in the present day.

Megan Ryan, the hospital's executive vice president of legal affairs, says three locales were used: the employee parking lot; an office building called, alphabetically, the G building; and a maintenance garage.

"No patient care was disrupted during any of this," Ryan notes. "This has been in the works since February, so it was a long, thought-out process, done very carefully. The employees couldn't park in their usual spots, but we found them other parking." The production returns to the hospital Friday.

As for the correctional facility, says Pitkus, "It was very advantageous that the jail is extremely close to the hospital, and that allowed me to aggregate two locations in a short period of time. And Nassau County goes out of their way to facilitate filming at county-owned buildings. Logistically, we're a big footprint — we use 10 to 15 tractor trailers and require a lot of support space for catering and for holding the actors, and the county was very good about all of that."

"Quiet on the set!" read a post of three photos on the hospital's Instagram Tuesday showing Damon posing with various staff members and Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman. "Our team was proud to welcome Matt Damon, Casey Affleck and Hong Chau to NUMC this week to film part of a new movie. We are always excited to showcase our facility and the incredible people who work here."

"The Instigators," also starring Ving Rhames, Alfred Molina, Ron Perlman and hip-hop artist Jack Harlow, is an Apple Original Film for Apple TV+. A representative for the streaming service did not respond to a Newsday request for comment.