Melissa McCarthy replacing Julianne Moore in ‘Can You Ever Forgive Me?,’ plus more movie news

WHO Melissa McCarthy

THE MOVIE “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

THE DEAL The actress is set to star as Lee Israel, a writer-turned-forger, in a new film from Fox Searchlight, according to Deadline.com. Israel, a successful celebrity journalist whose career declined in the late 1980s, became a forger and thief in the 1990s, selling fake letters from celebrities (and real ones that she stole) to collectors. She died in 2014 after publishing a memoir in which she expressed pride in her criminal accomplishments. McCarthy replaces Julianne Moore, who dropped out of the project last year.

WHO Roman Polanski

THE DEAL The director’s sexual tryst with a 13-year-old girl in 1977 continues to haunt him. According to TheWrap.com, the newly appointed Polish Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro has asked Poland’s Supreme Court to annul a decision from last year that protected the filmmaker from extradition to the United States. In a statement, Ziobro argued that Polanski “should be handed over to the United States.” Polanski, now 82, pleaded guilty to unlawful sex with the girl in 1977 but fled America for France.

THE MOVIE “Hunt for the Wilderpeople”

THE DEAL Taika Watiti’s quirky buddy comedy, which broke box-office records in its native New Zealand, will play on Long Island next week ahead of its June 24 release in Manhattan. The film tells the story of a misfit kid named Ricky (newcomer Julian Dennison) who travels the rugged New Zealand bush with his grouchy foster uncle (Sam Neill). Americans may know Waititi as one of the writer-directors and stars of last year’s cult hit comedy “What We Do in the Shadows.” The film screens locally as part of the Elliman Film Series.

INFO Tuesday, June 7, at 7:30 p.m. at Soundview Cinemas, Port Washington. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. Call 516-829-2570 or go to goldcoastfilmfestival.org