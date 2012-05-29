'Men in Black 3' takes down 'Avengers'

The comic action heroes of "Men in Black 3" have taken over the weekend box office from the comic-book superheroes of "The Avengers." Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones' latest "Men in Black" installment debuted with $70 million domestically over the four-day Memorial Day weekend, The Associated Press reports.

"We took over the world this weekend," said Rory Bruer, Sony's head of distribution. "It's so exciting to see Will and company back in this franchise. I certainly think that most people who've seen the film think it's the best of the franchise."