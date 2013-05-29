Mia Wasikowska in 'Carol,' plus more movie buzz

WHO Mia Wasikowska

THE MOVIE "Carol"

THE DEAL The Australian actress, recently seen in the transgender drama "Albert Nobbs" opposite Glenn Close, will co-star in a lesbian romance with Cate Blanchett, according to reports. The director is Todd Haynes, whose experimental Bob Dylan biopic, "I'm Not There," earned Blanchett an Oscar nod. "Carol" is based on a novel by Patricia Highsmith ("Strangers on a Train," "The Talented Mr. Ripley") about two women living in New York in the 1950s, one a young department-store worker, the other a wife trapped in a loveless marriage. The Weinstein Co. recently acquired U.S. rights to the film, which is scheduled to begin shooting in October in London and New York.

THE MOVIE "Portrait of Wally"

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

THE DEAL Willi Korte's documentary is named for Egon Schiele's 1912 painting of young model Valerie "Wally" Neuzil and follows the canvas' decades-long odyssey through the hands of an Austrian gallerist and Nazi ownership to Manhattan's Museum of Modern Art, where it became entangled in another 10 years' worth of legal wrangling. The film, which opened May 11 in Manhattan to strong reviews, is no longer playing in area theaters, but the Gold Coast International Film Festival is hosting a one-night engagement. Korte, a German-born attorney, historian and author who specializes in tracking art looted by the Nazis, will appear at a reception before the screening.

INFO Tonight at 6:30, followed by the film at 7:30, at the Great Neck Arts Center, 113 Middle Neck Rd., Great Neck. Tickets are $20. 516-829-2570; goldcoastfilmfestival.org

WHO Louis Leterrier

THE MOVIE "Clash of the Titans"

THE DEAL The director of Friday's star-studded heist film "Now You See Me" (featuring Jesse Eisenberg, Morgan Freeman and Isla Fisher) recently went off script and trashed one of his own movies, 2010's would-be blockbuster "Clash of the Titans." In a Huffington Post interview, Leterrier called the movie's much-derided 3-D conversion "absolutely horrible" and "just a gimmick to steal money from the audience." The director said he told the studio, Warner Bros., that the conversion was "not working" but felt he was ultimately "thrown under the bus." He added: "I still have a good relationship with Warner Bros."