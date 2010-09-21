Movie buzz: A towering achievement, food for thought

THE MOVIE "Man on Wire"

THE DEAL Part of the ongoing film series "Artists: Transcendence/Madness," this 2008 documentary follows every step of Philippe Petit's spectacular 1974 high-wire walk between the Twin Towers, which are photographed so beautifully that they nearly become the central characters. The film won a best documentary Oscar.

INFO Tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. at the Parrish Art

Museum, 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. Tickets are $7. 631-283-2118; parrishart.org.



THE MOVIE "Ingredients"

THE DEAL Consumers may complain about its prices, but Whole Foods Market arguably has been pivotal in popularizing organic food in city centers and also in the suburbs. The company, which started with one store in Austin, Texas, is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year and will provide catering at a screening of this foodie documentary narrated by Bebe Neuwirth. Filmmaker Robert Bates will appear live via Skype.

INFO Sunday at 1 p.m. at Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington. Tickets are $13. 800-838-3006; cinemaartscentre.org.



THE EVENT Biennial Jury Selections Screening

THE DEAL Works from Nassau and Suffolk filmmakers, chosen as part of the Heckscher Museum of Art's biennial, will be screened next week. They include "Lynbrook," which reveals how the town got its name; "Frank Ohman's The Nutcracker," about the making of the holiday favorite by the Frank Ohman School of Ballet in Commack; and "The Art School," which mixes animation and live action to tell the story of the Huntington School of Fine Arts and its founder, Joe Mack.

INFO Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at Cinema Arts Centre. Tickets are $13.