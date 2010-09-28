Movie buzz: A true Oscar contender

Is the Oscar race already on?

The year's first obvious best picture contender, Sony Pictures' "The Social Network," hits theaters Friday, but Paramount earlier this week dropped a potentially thunder-stealing trailer for the Coen Brothers' "True Grit," another Oscar hopeful.

The trailer offers a look at recent Oscar winner Jeff Bridges as Rooster Cogburn (a role that earned John Wayne an Oscar for the 1969 film), Josh Brolin as outlaw Tom Chaney, Matt Damon as Texas Ranger LaBoeuf and newcomer Hailee Steinfeld as a young girl seeking revenge for her father's murder.

The film is due out Christmas Day.

More movie buzz

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

WHO Keir Dullea

THE MOVIE "2001: A Space Odyssey"

THE DEAL The 74-year-old actor remains best known for his role as Dave Bowman, the free-floating, HAL-rebooting astronaut in Stanley Kubrick's 1968 sci-fi classic. But Dullea has also starred in cult classics like 1965's "Bunny Lake Is Missing" and in recent films like Robert De Niro's spy thriller "The Good Shepherd." He will appear in person at a screening of the Kubrick film next week.

INFO Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. at Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington. Tickets are $20. 800-838-3006; cinemaartscentre.org.



THE MOVIE "Conviction"

THE DEAL Hilary Swank stars in this true story about Betty Anne Waters, who spent nearly 20 years fighting to free her wrongly convicted brother (Sam Rockwell). The movie, which will be released theatrically Dec. 1, is one of several sneak previews in this season's Furman Film Series, the first from new curator Sean McPhillips, a former vice president of acquisitions at Miramax.

The screening will also feature guest speaker Olga Akselrod, an attorney for The Innocence Project.

INFO Tonight at 7:30 at Clearview Squire Cinemas, 115 Middle Neck Rd., Great Neck. Tickets are $15. 516-829-2570; greatneckarts.org.