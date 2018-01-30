Elisabeth Moss going punk-rock for ‘Her Smell’

WHO Elisabeth Moss

THE MOVIE “Her Smell”

THE DEAL The actress will play a destructive punk rocker in a new film from Alex Ross Perry, Variety reports. Moss, who rose to fame as an ambitious secretary on AMC’s “Mad Men” and recently won a Golden Globe for portraying an oppressed woman in Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale,” will play a hard-drinking singer trying to recapture her past moment of mainstream success. Moss has already starred in two of Perry’s films, the acclaimed drama “Listen Up Philip” and the thriller “Queen of Earth.”

WHO Emily Blunt

THE MOVIE “Jungle Cruise”

THE DEAL The British actress will join Dwayne Johnson in a film based on the Disneyland ride, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Though plot details are being kept under wraps, the ride — which first opened in 1955 — takes patrons on a boat that glides down several rivers, including the Amazon, Nile and Mekong. One of the ride’s best-known features is the live narration, consisting largely of groan-worthy puns, delivered by a Disney cast member. The film’s director is Jaume Collet-Serra, of the thrillers “Non-Stop” and “The Commuter.”

WHO Richard Dreyfuss

THE MOVIE “Astronaut”

THE DEAL The Oscar-winning actor will star in an independent film written and directed by Shelagh McLeod, Deadline reports. Dreyfuss, 70, will play a lonely widower whose long-dead dream of going into space is revived thanks to a nationwide competition. The film also stars Lyriq Bent (“She’s Gotta Have It”), Krista Bridges (Bravo’s “19-2”) and Graham Greene (“Wind River”).