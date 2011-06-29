Movie buzz: J.Lo, RZA, Robert Rodriguez
WHO Jennifer Lopez
THE MOVIE "What to Expect When You're Expecting"
THE DEAL Following her baby-themed comedy from last year, "The Back-Up Plan," Brookville's own Lopez will star in a quasi-adaptation of the bestselling pregnancy manual. The script, by Shauna Cross ("Whip It"), features four couples in interconnected stories; Lopez will play Holly, who adopts a baby from abroad after having difficulty conceiving. Cameron Diaz co-stars. The film is set for release Mother's Day weekend of next year.
WHO RZA
THE MOVIE "G.I. Joe" sequel
THE DEAL The rapper-actor and filmmaker (he's directing a kung-fu flick, "The Man With the Iron Fist," starring Russell Crowe) is in negotiations to join the sequel to 2009's "G.I. Joe," according to The Hollywood Reporter. RZA will play a martial arts master; Channing Tatum returns in the title role. The actor D.J. Cotrona (ABC's "Detroit 1-8-7") may also join the film as Flint, the beret-wearing soldier from Hasbro's G.I. Joe toy line.
WHO Robert Rodriguez
THE MOVIE "Spy Kids: All the Time in the World in 4-D."
THE DEAL What's the fourth dimension? Smell, of course. Audiences at Rodriguez's fourth "Spy Kids" film, due in theaters Aug. 19, will receive a card featuring eight different odors; on-screen cues will let them know which one to sniff. "One of the characters is a smell prankster, so what you actually smell won't be what you're expecting," the director warns. Rodriguez also claims to have an idea for a fifth film in "5-D."
With AP