Movie buzz: J.Lo, RZA, Robert Rodriguez

WHO Jennifer Lopez

THE MOVIE "What to Expect When You're Expecting"

THE DEAL Following her baby-themed comedy from last year, "The Back-Up Plan," Brookville's own Lopez will star in a quasi-adaptation of the bestselling pregnancy manual. The script, by Shauna Cross ("Whip It"), features four couples in interconnected stories; Lopez will play Holly, who adopts a baby from abroad after having difficulty conceiving. Cameron Diaz co-stars. The film is set for release Mother's Day weekend of next year.

WHO RZA

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

THE MOVIE "G.I. Joe" sequel

THE DEAL The rapper-actor and filmmaker (he's directing a kung-fu flick, "The Man With the Iron Fist," starring Russell Crowe) is in negotiations to join the sequel to 2009's "G.I. Joe," according to The Hollywood Reporter. RZA will play a martial arts master; Channing Tatum returns in the title role. The actor D.J. Cotrona (ABC's "Detroit 1-8-7") may also join the film as Flint, the beret-wearing soldier from Hasbro's G.I. Joe toy line.

WHO Robert Rodriguez

THE MOVIE "Spy Kids: All the Time in the World in 4-D."

THE DEAL What's the fourth dimension? Smell, of course. Audiences at Rodriguez's fourth "Spy Kids" film, due in theaters Aug. 19, will receive a card featuring eight different odors; on-screen cues will let them know which one to sniff. "One of the characters is a smell prankster, so what you actually smell won't be what you're expecting," the director warns. Rodriguez also claims to have an idea for a fifth film in "5-D."

With AP