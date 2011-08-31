Movie buzz: 'Jeff' to open Hamptons fest

THE MOVIE "Jeff, Who Lives at Home"

THE DEAL The 19th annual Hamptons International Film Festival will open with this comedy, which stars Jason Segel as a man whose attempt to run a simple errand -- buying wood glue -- leads to a series of unexpected encounters. The cast also includes Ed Helms, Judy Greer and Susan Sarandon. The festival often gambles on fledgling filmmakers on opening night; this movie is from brothers Jay and Mark Duplass, whose previous indies ("Cyrus," "Baghead") probably aren't well-known to mainstream audiences. The screening takes place Oct. 13 at Guild Hall in East Hampton; visit hamptonsfilmfest.org.



WHO Nick Nolte



THE MOVIE "Gangster Squad"

THE DEAL The 70-year-old actor has joined the cast of this period crime film, according to Deadline.com. Nolte, who stars as an alcoholic father in the Sept. 9 release "Warrior," is set to play a Los Angeles police chief opposite Ryan Gosling, Sean Penn, Emma Stone and Josh Brolin. The director is Ruben Fleischer, whose mixed track record includes the well-received "Zombieland" and the widely panned "30 Minutes or Less."

THE MOVIE "Catching Fire"

THE DEAL In an unorthodox move, Lionsgate Entertainment announced that "Catching Fire," the sequel to "The Hunger Games" -- a sci-fi adventure story due in March that already seems destined for blockbuster status -- will not come out until Nov. 22, 2013. That's an unusually long window between the films. The "Twilight" movies have been coming out about once a year since 2008, and the "Harry Potter" series followed roughly the same schedule. The films are based on Suzanne Collins' bestselling young-adult novels and will star Jennifer Lawrence as a teenager forced to compete in a government-sponsored battle to the death.