Jessica Chastain chastises Cannes on gender inequality

WHO Jessica Chastain

THE DEAL The actress added her voice to objections over gender inequality at the Cannes Film Festival last weekend, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Although the festival gave its best director award to Sofia Coppola for “The Beguiled” and included more female-made films than ever, it has come under fire for consistently skewing heavily toward male filmmakers. “I do believe that if you have female storytelling, you also have more authentic female characters,” said Chastain, who served as a festival juror, during a news conference Sunday. “This is the first time I’ve watched 20 films in 10 days, and I love movies. And the one thing I really took away from this experience is how the world views women from the female characters that I saw represented. It was quite disturbing to me, to be honest.”

THE MOVIE “Wonder Woman”

THE DEAL Warner Bros.’ adaptation of the DC comic is drawing pre-release raves from critics, earning an enviable 97 percent rating (at press time) on RottenTomatoes.com. The film is the first time a major summer superhero movie has a female star (Gal Gadot plays the title role) and is the first of its kind to be directed by a woman (Patty Jenkins). USA Today calls it “explosive and engaging,” while Entertainment Weekly says it’s “smart, slick, and satisfying.” The film’s opening at the box office, once estimated at $65 million, is now looking more like $80 million to $100 million, according to some predictions. “Wonder Woman” arrives in theaters Friday.

WHO Maggie Gyllenhaal

THE MOVIE “The Kindergarten Teacher”

THE DEAL The actress is set to star in a remake of a 2004 Israeli film, Deadline reports. Gyllenhaal will star as Lisa Spinelli, a Staten Island teacher in a career slump who becomes obsessed with a 5-year-old poet in her class. The movie is being coproduced by Pie Films, which is currently scoring a hit with the popular Israeli comedy “The Women’s Balcony.” Director Sara Colangelo (“Little Accidents”) is set to begin production next month.