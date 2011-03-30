EntertainmentMovies

Movie buzz: Moretz is a 'Hick'

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 26: Actress Chloe Moretz attends...

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 26: Actress Chloe Moretz attends the First Annual Comedy Awards at Hammerstein Ballroom on March 26, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) Credit: Getty/Dimitrios Kambouris

By RAFER GUZMÁNrafer.guzman@newsday.com

WHO Chloë Grace Moretz

THE MOVIE "Hick"

THE DEAL The 14-year-old actress from "Kick-Ass" and "Let Me In" will star in this new drama from Syosset-raised director Derick Martini ("Lymelife"), who launched the production earlier this week in North Carolina. Moretz plays a small-town runaway who joins a glamorous woman in her 20s (Blake Lively) on a cross-country journey during the 1980s. The cast includes Juliette Lewis, Eddie Redmayne ("The Good Shepherd") and two actors from "Lymelife," Rory Culkin and Alec Baldwin.


WHO Edward Burns

THE MOVIE "Newlyweds"

THE DEAL This comedy-drama from the Valley Stream-raised filmmaker will close the 10th annual Tribeca Film Festival April 30. Burns writes, directs and stars in the movie, which focuses on a couple whose honeymoon period ends with the arrival of some troublesome family members. The cast includes Caitlin Fitzgerald ("It's Complicated") and Kerry Bishé (Kevin Smith's "Red State"). The festival begins April 20. Go to tribecafilm.com.


WHO Jon Landau

THE DEAL The Oscar-winning film producer, whose credits include James Cameron's technologically advanced blockbusters "Titanic" and "Avatar," will give a talk next week titled "The Making of 'Avatar' and What's Next in Filmmaking." Landau also helped produce "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids," Warren Beatty's "Dick Tracy" and Steven Soderbergh's "Solaris."

INFO Landau will appear Monday at 12:30 p.m. at the College Center Building at Nassau Community College in Garden City. Admission is free. 516-572-7153; ncc.edu

More on this topic

Top Stories

Didn't find what you were looking for?