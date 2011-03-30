Movie buzz: Moretz is a 'Hick'

WHO Chloë Grace Moretz

THE MOVIE "Hick"

THE DEAL The 14-year-old actress from "Kick-Ass" and "Let Me In" will star in this new drama from Syosset-raised director Derick Martini ("Lymelife"), who launched the production earlier this week in North Carolina. Moretz plays a small-town runaway who joins a glamorous woman in her 20s (Blake Lively) on a cross-country journey during the 1980s. The cast includes Juliette Lewis, Eddie Redmayne ("The Good Shepherd") and two actors from "Lymelife," Rory Culkin and Alec Baldwin.



WHO Edward Burns

THE MOVIE "Newlyweds"

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

THE DEAL This comedy-drama from the Valley Stream-raised filmmaker will close the 10th annual Tribeca Film Festival April 30. Burns writes, directs and stars in the movie, which focuses on a couple whose honeymoon period ends with the arrival of some troublesome family members. The cast includes Caitlin Fitzgerald ("It's Complicated") and Kerry Bishé (Kevin Smith's "Red State"). The festival begins April 20. Go to tribecafilm.com.



WHO Jon Landau

THE DEAL The Oscar-winning film producer, whose credits include James Cameron's technologically advanced blockbusters "Titanic" and "Avatar," will give a talk next week titled "The Making of 'Avatar' and What's Next in Filmmaking." Landau also helped produce "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids," Warren Beatty's "Dick Tracy" and Steven Soderbergh's "Solaris."

INFO Landau will appear Monday at 12:30 p.m. at the College Center Building at Nassau Community College in Garden City. Admission is free. 516-572-7153; ncc.edu