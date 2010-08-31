Movie Buzz: Reynolds, Cooper join forces as cops

WHO Ryan Reynolds and Bradley Cooper

THE DEAL The stars of "The Proposal" and "The Hangover" will share a squad car in an untitled action comedy from Oscar-nominated "Up in the Air" writer Sheldon Turner, according to The Hollywood Reporter. They'll play a pair of San Francisco cops whose fathers were once partners on the police force. The senior citizens come out of retirement to help their sons crack a case.

THE MOVIE Oliver Stone's "South of the Border"

THE DEAL In his most recent documentary, the director of "Wall Street" and "JFK" examines social and political movements in five South American countries, interviewing the likes of Venezuelan strongman Hugo Chávez and Bolivian president Evo Morales. Newsday reporter Bart Jones, author of "Hugo! The Hugo Chávez Story," will be a guest speaker at the screening.

INFO 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington. Members: $9, Nonmembers: $13. 631-423-3456; cinemaartscentre.org.

THE MOVIE "The Karate Kid"

THE DEAL The 1984 original, starring Ralph Macchio and Pat Morita, will be the latest movie to be mocked by the smart-aleck troupe known as the Raspberry Brothers. (Wonder what they'd have to say about this summer's remake?)

INFO Saturday at 10 p.m. at Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington. Members: $10, Nonmembers: $14. 631-423-3456; cinemaartscentre.org.