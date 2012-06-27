Movie buzz: 'Transylmania' and 'Chely Wright'

WHO David and Scott Hillenbrand

THE MOVIE "Transylmania"

THE DEAL The filmmaking brothers from Dix Hills are being sued over their 2009 flop comedy, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The Hillenbrands' first theatrical release, about college students in Transylvania, arrived as "Twilight" fever was building but became a notorious failure that opened with a $262 per-screen average, reportedly the lowest ever for a wide release. The film's investors, Third Eye Capital Corp. and Strative Capital, are suing the Hillenbrands and other defendants for nearly $22 million, claiming "staggering" fraud and calling the movie "one of the greatest box office flops of all time."

THE MOVIE "Chely Wright: Wish Me Away"

THE DEAL Country music fans knew this singer as a rising star in the late 1990s who scored a chart-topping hit, "Single White Female," and began a much-publicized romance with Brad Paisley. In May 2010, she became the first major country artist to come out as gay. The documentary "Wish Me Away" follows her years in the closet and the days leading up to her potentially career-wrecking announcement.

INFO Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m., with a 2:30 p.m. screening Saturday, at Plaza Cinema & Media Arts Center, 20 Terry St., Patchogue. Tickets are $10. 631-438-0083; plazamac.org.