Movie Buzz: Two shared girlfriends

WHO Blake Lively

THE MOVIE "Savages"

THE DEAL Coming to theaters sooner than expected: Oliver Stone's new action-thriller, in which Lively ("Gossip Girl") plays the shared girlfriend of two Southern California pot dealers (Aaron Johnson, of "Kick-Ass," and Taylor Kitsch, of NBC's "Friday Night Lights"). Perhaps sensing a hit, Universal Pictures recently pushed the film's Sept. 28 release to July 6, a high-profile summer slot between "The Amazing Spider-Man," which opens July 4, and "The Dark Knight Rises," which opens July 20. The cast includes Salma Hayek as a Mexican cartel kingpin and Benicio Del Toro as her enforcer; John Travolta, Uma Thurman and the newly Oscar-nominated Demián Bichir ("A Better Life") also star.

WHO Maria Cooper Janis

THE MOVIE "Design for Living"

THE DEAL The daughter of Gary Cooper will attend a screening of this racy 1933 comedy that stars Cooper, Fredric March and Miriam Hopkins as members of an unusually liberal love triangle. Janis also will discuss and sign copies of her book "Gary Cooper: Enduring Style," which contains rare personal photographs of her father.

INFO Tonight at 7:30 p.m. at Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington. Tickets are $20. 800-838-3006; cinemaartscentre.org.THE

MOVIE "In the Family"

THE DEAL Despite being rejected by dozens of film festivals, the feature debut of director-writer Patrick Wang earned rave reviews when it finally played in Manhattan late last year. It's the story of a young boy living happily with his two fathers (one played by Wang) until another family member steps in to demand custody. The film screens locally as part of the Winter Furman Film Series; take note of the nearly three-hour running time.

INFO Tonight at 7 at Squire Cinemas, 115 Middle Neck Rd., Great Neck. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door. 516-829-2570; greatneckarts.org.