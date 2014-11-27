Natalie Portman in talks for role in Steve Jobs biopic, report says

Oscar-winner and Syosset High School grad Natalie Portman is in talks to join director Danny Boyle's planned biography of the late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, reports Deadline.com. The site had no details on what character Portman, 33, might play, but said her casting could help the project, which was picked up by Universal Pictures on Monday after Sony Pictures had dropped it. Portman, who was raised primarily in Jericho, won the Academy Award for Actress for the ballet psychodrama "Black Swan" (2010). She had been nominated for Supporting Actress for "Closer" (2004).