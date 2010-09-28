New cast members named for next 'Twilight' movie

The "Twilight" movie saga is set to welcome two new cast members: Maggie Grace, familiar to "Lost" fans as doomed party girl Shannon Rutherford, and child actress Mackenzie Foy.

Grace, 27, will play Irina, a member of the Denali vampire "family," in the upcoming fourth "Twilight" movie, "Breaking Dawn," according to Variety. The Denali clan, like the Cullens, is "vegetarian," subsisting on animal and not human blood, according to the lore in the Stephenie Meyer novels on which the films are based.

Foy, 9, is close to being signed to play Renesmee Cullen, the hybrid child of the human Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) and the vampire Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson), according to Entertainment Weekly. She has appeared in one episode each of "FlashForward" and " 'Til Death," and in commercials for BlackBerry, TGI Fridays and Burger King.

"Breaking Dawn," the fourth and final book in the series, will become a two-part movie. Like the earlier "Twilight" films, both are scripted by Melissa Rosenberg, a former executive producer of "The O.C." and "Dexter." Bill Condon, who wrote and directed "Gods and Monsters" (1998), winning an Oscar for the screenplay, is directing both movies. The first is due for release Nov. 18, 2011, and the second Nov. 16, 2012.