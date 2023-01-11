Deaf, hard of hearing moviegoers face challenges, but technology may help

. The Deaf Equal Access Foundation works to provide accessibility at theaters, and shares information about where to see open captioned movies. Visit them at deafocmovies.org .

Like many other "Star Wars" fans, the menacing black helmet worn by Darth Vader causes Robert Saccente anxiety he watches his favorite movie--but for a very different reason.

“I can’t lip read because he has that mask on,” said Saccente, 48, of Valley Stream, who is deaf and uses American Sign Language. “All of the soldiers, they have their head gear on, their masks. So it’s kind of strange. I wouldn’t be able to understand what the characters are saying.”

Far from the relaxing experience it is for most people, watching a movie on the big screen can be rife with challenges and frustrations for the 40 million Americans living with hearing loss. With open-captioned screenings infrequent or out of the way, and assistive technology being burdensome and prone to malfunctions, any movie can quickly become a disaster flick.

“Growing up, sometimes my friends would say, ‘Hey let’s go to the movies,’” Bradley Porche, executive director of the Mill Neck Manor School for the Deaf, said through an ASL interpreter. “I want to go hang out with them and socialize, so I’m willing to go and just and watch. But I’m not really getting anything out of that. Sometimes I didn’t even know what was happening.”





Most theaters offer some kind of technology to help viewers with hearing loss, including devices that send audio directly to headphones, hearing aids, or cochlear implant processors, or closed captioning devices that display text of dialogue and audio descriptions on a small screen mounted in a cup holder or on special eyeglasses. But the devices can be uncomfortable to wear, time consuming to borrow, and difficult to set up. What’s more, they run on batteries that are often not sufficiently charged.

“Usually, any movie over an hour-and-a-half, it’s going to die,” said Amanda Landers, 35, a hard of hearing American Sign Language teacher from Ronkonkoma, who is looking forward to seeing the three-hour-plus long new "Avatar: The Way of Water" in theaters. “Even if those things worked perfectly, they would die half way through the movie. I’m not even going to try it.”

For many people with hearing loss, the gold standard of accessibility is open captioned movies, where text appears right on the movie screen, as if you were watching a foreign film. Deaf people regularly seek out such screenings, and plan social gatherings around them. In 2021, the Mill Neck school arranged for an open-captioned screening for its students of Marvel’s "The Eternals," which featured a deaf superhero named Makkari.

“It was wonderful that our students were able to experience that. They went to the theater, and they thoroughly enjoyed themselves,” said Porche, who usually relies on the cup-holder mounted closed captioning device when he goes to the movies. “It’s an adequate experience . . . But if you ask me what my preference is, it would be open captioning for all movies.”

But open captioned screenings are typically infrequent and hard to find.

The nation’s largest movie chain, AMC, hosts open captioned screenings at two theaters on Long Island—in Westbury and Stony Brook. That follows a policy adopted in 2021 to show open captioned movies in two theaters in every market.

At the time, AMC executive vice president Elizabeth Frank said the company was looking to make its theaters a “welcoming place for millions of Americans who are deaf or hard of hearing.”

“Initial consumer response has been very positive, and we anticipate strong demand with growing awareness of open caption showtimes at AMC,” Frank said in a statement.

The next-largest movie theater operator, Regal, does not regularly schedule open captioned movies at any of its five locations on Long Island, but Regal spokesperson Kristen Kehlet said screenings could be arranged by request for groups of 10 or more. "The joy of going to the movies should be accessible to all, so Regal proudly provides a variety of assistive technology for our guests who are deaf, hard of hearing, blind or have low vision,” said Kehlet.

Fred Korman, CEO of the he Deaf Equal Access Foundation, or D.E.A.F., a nonprofit advocacy group, said the limitations placed on deaf moviegoers on Long Island are “not fair.” He said that requests for open captioned movies are sometimes not approved until the same day they are screened. Korman also noted that AMC’s policy limits open captioned moviegoers on Long Island to just two movie theaters, and screenings during “off-peak hours, when a majority of the deaf and [hard of hearing] community is at work or have kids in school.”

In 2020, Korman’s group successfully advocated to have New York City pass a law requiring most theaters in the five boroughs to regularly host open captioned movies. He has since moved to South Florida, and helped get a similar bill passed there.

“Long Island is in serious need of its own bill,” Korman said. “Equal access means the same access as everyone else . . . It’s important for the deaf community’s mental health to get out and enjoy themselves instead of isolating themselves at home.”

Henry and Anne Stampfel, who own a small chain of independent movie theaters on Long Island, said they are willing to do their part. Years ago, when theaters still got their movies from studios on film reels, the couple sought out prints of open captioned movies from a company that specialized in them, and screened them in their now-defunct Oceanside Cinema.

But for all the gratitude the couple received from deaf customers who sought out the screenings, the Stampfels said they’d also get complaints and requests for refunds from hearing customers.

“You have to understand that there are customers that it distracts them and they become frustrated, if they weren’t notified or told that it was going to be a captioned film,” said Henry Stampfel, who noted that he’s noticed “more of an acceptance” of captions more recently, as they’ve become commonplace for people who want to watch Internet videos with the sound off.

More recently, the couple has dedicated Sundays and Wednesdays exclusively to open-captioned screenings at its North Shore Towers Cinema in Floral Park. The theater is inside a residential facility with a large senior population, but is open to the public. The couple said it is considering expanding the program to other theaters on Long Island.

“I guess I’ve always had a soft spot, because I took sign language for many years a long time ago . . . I have a friend from high school who lost her hearing, and I see her from time to time and we sign together,” said Anne Stampfel, who was specially moved by last year’s Academy Award winner for Best Picture, "CODA," which told the story of a deaf family. “I thought it was fantastic. At the end, when they cut the sound off and they make the audience experience what it’s like, it was pretty amazing.”