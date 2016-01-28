Oscars presenters include Whoopi Goldberg, Kevin Hart, Benicio del Toro

Whoopi Goldberg, Kevin Hart and Benicio del Toro are among the first slate of presenters and performers at this year’s Academy Awards, the Motion Picture Academy announced Thursday.

Others announced Thursday include The Weeknd, Pharrell Williams, Tina Fey, Ryan Gosling, Lady Gaga, Sam Smith, Charlize Theron and Jacob Tremblay.

This year’s potential presenters have been especially scrutinized after some black entertainers, including Will Smith and Spike Lee, vowed they wouldn’t attend the ceremony. No black actors or actresses received Oscar nominations this year. The inclusion of five non-white stars may help allay those concerns.

“Each of these artists bring a wonderfully distinctive element to the Oscars stage,” said producers David Hill and Reginald Hudlin. “Together they represent the many thrilling ways stories can be shared about the human experience, and we’re honored they will be part of the celebration.”

The Oscar ceremony, hosted by Chris Rock, will air live on ABC on Feb. 28.