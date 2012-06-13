Philip Seymour Hoffman reportedly offered role in 'Hunger Games Catching Fire'

Philip Seymour Hoffman may be joining the cast of the next "Hunger Games" flick.

The actor has been offered the role of Plutarch Heavensbee in the upcoming sequel to "The Hunger Games," according to Deadline.com.

This gossip tidbit has sent fans and bloggers into a guessing-game tizzy. The Heavensbee character, who replaces Seneca Crane (Wes Bentley) as Head Gamemaker (audiences may remember Crane's fate in the first film), also could appear in the third and final movie based on Suzanne Collins' trilogy of young-adult novels.

Hoffman has been busy on Broadway playing Willy Loman in "Death of a Salesman" and next stars in Paul Thomas Anderson's upcoming film, "The Master," as the founder of a new religion some have likened to Scientology.