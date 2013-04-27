Quentin Tarantino's convertible in 'Pulp Fiction' found 19 years after it was stolen

Authorities say the classic Chevrolet convertible featured in the film "Pulp Fiction" has been found nearly two decades after it was stolen.

The San Bernardino County Sun reports movie director Quentin Tarantino's 1964 Chevelle Malibu was recovered in the San Francisco Bay area earlier this week.

John Travolta's character drove the cherry red car in the movie.

Sheriff's Sgt. Albert Anolin said an investigation into an old Malibu in the desert city of Victorville on April 18 led detectives to another Malibu in the Oakland area. They then confirmed that vehicle belonged to Tarantino and was reported stolen in 1994.

Authorities say the car's current owner is not believed to be involved in its theft and is considered to be a victim of a fraud.

A message seeking Tarantino's comment was not immediately returned.