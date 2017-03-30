Robert Downey Jr., as Doctor Doolittle, to talk to animals

WHO Robert Downey Jr.

THE ROLE Doctor Doolittle

THE DEAL The “Iron Man” star will make his appearance as Doctor Doolittle — in a still untitled film — on May 24, 2019, according to Deadline.com. The movie will be based on Hugh Lofting’s books about a man who can talk to animals; the writer and director is Stephen Gaghan, whose credits include “Syriana” and “Traffic.” Initially titled “The Voyage of Doctor Doolittle,” the Universal Pictures film may find itself competing in the same time frame against Warner Bros.’ “Minecraft: The Movie,” based on the popular video game, as well as an untitled Avengers movie and an untitled DC Comics movie.

WHO Tom Hanks

THE MOVIE “California Typewriter”

THE DEAL The actor will be seen later this year in a new documentary named after one of America’s last remaining typewriter shops, Variety reports. Doug Nichol’s film follows the Berkeley, California-based business, run by Herbert L. Permillion III and his family, over five years as it weathers the tide of modernity. Hanks, who owns more than 250 typewriters, joins John Mayer (also a devotee), playwright Sam Shepard and other famous names in the film. “California Typewriter” is slated for a late summer release.

THE MOVIE “1984”

THE DEAL Next week, movie theaters across the country will screen Michael Radford’s film version of George Orwell’s classic novel about an authoritarian regime supported by widespread surveillance, fake news and “double-think.” The film — which actually came out in 1984 — stars John Hurt as Winston Smith, an average citizen who meets an independent thinker, Julia (Suzanna Hamilton), and begins rebelling against the state April 4 — the date of the nationwide screenings. Richard Burton, in his last film role, plays the Big Brother figure O’Brien.

INFO 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington. Tickets are $16. A portion of proceeds will be donated to the American Civil Liberties Union. Call 631-423-7611 or go to cinemaartscentre.org