'Rust' armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed pleads not guilty; trial date set

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armorer for the ill-fated Western movie “Rust,” and the sole person charged in the accidental shooting death of its cinematographer when a prop gun’s live round discharged, has pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence.

In a “Waiver of Arraignment and Entry of Plea of Not Guilty” filed Monday in the First Judicial District Court of the state of New Mexico, Gutierrez-Reed confirmed that, “I hereby give up my right to personally appear before the District Court for arraignment and I hereby enter a plea of not guilty to” the criminal charges.

On Oct. 21, 2021, while filming the independent movie “Rust” in Santa Fe County, New Mexico, producer-star Alec Baldwin held a prop revolver on set after being assured by Gutierrez-Reed and assistant director Dave Halls that it was a "cold gun" containing no live rounds. A live round nonetheless accidentally discharged, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding writer-director Joel Souza.

Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed each were charged with involuntary manslaughter on Jan. 31 of this year. Prosecutors on April 21 dropped charges against Amityville-born and Massapequa-raised Emmy Award winner Baldwin, citing new evidence.

Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer on Aug. 1 denied a motion to dismiss charges against Gutierrez-Reed. The charges by then had been amended to include tampering with evidence, added in June when prosecutors, citing an anonymous witness, alleged Gutierrez-Reed had transferred a small amount of cocaine to that person after returning from a police interview on the day of the shooting.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Gutierrez-Reed’s attorney, Jason Bowles — who in May had objected to prosecutors’ “tainting the jury pool” with frequent media appearances discussing the case — called the charge “character assassination,” telling CNN, “A secret witness who suddenly appears 20 months later? Where’s the actual evidence of anything?”

In a hearing Wednesday, the judge entered a scheduling order setting jury selection for Dec. 5 and trial dates of Dec. 6-15.