Sandy holds up production of 'Noah,' late-night TV shows

Superstorm Sandy didn't last 40 days and nights, but it was powerful enough to halt production on "Noah," a movie filming on Long Island with Russell Crowe as the ark-building patriarch.

"I take it that the irony of a massive storm holding up the production of 'Noah' is not lost," co-star Emma Watson tweeted Sunday night.

"Noah," directed by Darren Aronofsky ("Black Swan"), has been using two arks, one in a Brooklyn soundstage and the other -- measuring 450 feet long, 75 feet tall and 45 feet wide -- docked at Oyster Bay.

Paramount Pictures, which plans to release the film in 2014, did not provide any details on possible damage to the arks, but confirmed that filming had stopped Monday and Tuesday.

Watson wasn't the only person to note the irony of "Noah" encountering a storm. "What better place to be during a hurricane than on an ARK," cinematographer Matthew Libatique tweeted Sunday.

One tweeter Tuesday sent this message to the filmmakers: "guess you are now officially making a reality show."

Meanwhile, Hurricane Sandy has impacted three local late-night talk shows. Jimmy Kimmel -- who was bringing his Los Angeles-based show east for a special week -- was finally able to tape last night's show in Brooklyn after the storm canceled Monday's taping. Howard Stern was scheduled to be one of his guests.

"Late Night's" Jimmy Fallon, at his regular studio at 30 Rockefeller Plaza, and "Late Show's" David Letterman, at his Ed Sullivan Theater home, both taped on Monday without their studio audiences.

An NBC spokeswoman said audiences would be present for Fallon's show Tuesday. "Late Show" taped last night's program again without an audience.

With Frank Lovece