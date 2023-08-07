'Sharknado' marks 10th anniversary with Long Island screenings

For the 10th anniversary of the campy horror film that launched a franchise, “Sharknado” returns to theaters Aug. 15 and 16 in a remastered version “with never-before-seen kills and thrills!”

The production company The Asylum and distributor Rubey Entertainment said Monday that the 4K remastering of the cult-classic about a freak tornado that strikes Los Angeles with metric tons of water and thousands of killer sharks raining from the skies contains “hundreds of new visual effects.” Tickets are available at Sharknado10th.com. The movie screens both days at the Regal UA Farmingdale at 7:10 p.m., and Aug. 15 only at Showcase Cinema de Lux Farmingdale and Island 16: Cinema de Lux in Holtsville, both at 7 p.m.

The film, the first of seven released through 2018, stars Ian Ziering as bar owner and pro surfer Fin Shepard and Tara Reid as his ex-wife, April Wexler, who together with their children and their friends fight and survive the shark-infested tornado.

Directed by Anthony C. Ferrante and written by Thunder Levin, “Sharknado” premiered on the cable network SyFy in July 2013 and also was released theatrically overseas. In the subsequent films, Shepard and Wexler would fight sharks again in varying locales around the country, then around the world and finally back in time.