May the force be in 3-D.

Lucasfilm announced Wednesday that the "Star Wars" films will be converted into 3-D and rereleased theatrically. All six films of the saga, beginning with episode one, "The Phantom Menace," and concluding with episode six, "Return of the Jedi," are expected to be released in theaters in 2012, The Associated Press reports.

Lucasfilm and distributor Twentieth Century Fox have not yet set a release date. Industrial Light & Magic is supervising the conversion process, which it promises will be "cutting edge." Many previous conversions of films shot in 2-D, such as "Clash of the Titans," have drawn criticism for cheapening 3-D.

John Knoll, visual effects supervisor for Industrial Light & Magic said a proper conversion to 3-D "is a matter of taking the time and getting it right."