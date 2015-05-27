'Star Wars' in China, 'Young Mind' in Great Neck, plus more movie news

THE MOVIE "Star Wars"

THE DEAL The first six films in the "Star Wars" franchise will screen at this year's Shanghai International Film Festival, according to reports. The 18th edition of the festival will mark the first time the films will screen in China in their entirety. The event seems intended to stoke interest among Chinese filmgoers for Disney's upcoming "Star Wars: Episode 7 -- The Force Awakens," and also points to the growing importance of the Chinese box office. The Shanghai festival runs June 13-21.

WHO Jonathan Rhys-Meyers

THE MOVIE "Damascus Cover"

THE DEAL The espionage thriller sold to several new international buyers at the Cannes Film Festival, Variety reports. The film, which stars Rhys-Meyers ("Match Point") and John Hurt, focuses on a veteran spy operating undercover in Damascus to smuggle out a scientist and his family. Rights to overseas distribution already had been purchased for countries in the Middle East, Southeast Asia and Eastern Europe; at Cannes, it picked up buyers for South Africa, India, China and Vietnam.

THE MOVIE "A Brilliant Young Mind"

THE DEAL Asa Butterfield ("Hugo") plays a socially awkward math prodigy who joins the British team at the International Mathematics Olympiad in this drama from director Morgan Matthews. The excellent British cast includes Sally Hawkins, Eddie Marsan and Rafe Spall. This is the first screening of the Summer Furman Film Series, which continues through Aug. 12.

INFO Wednesday, June 3, at 7:30 p.m. at Bow Tie Squire Cinemas, 115 Middle Neck Rd., Great Neck. Tickets are $15-$20; call 516-829-2570 or go to goldcoastfilmfestival.org.