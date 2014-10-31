Stephen Colbert, Jon Stewart reunite for special 'Rosewater' event broadcast live in cinemas

Stephen Colbert will interview his Comedy Central colleague Jon Stewart about a serious subject, reports Newsday's Rafer Guzmán. They'll be speaking after a sneak preview of Stewart's filmmaking debut, "Rosewater," a drama about the journalist Maziar Bahari (played by Gael García Bernal), who was jailed in Iran for his coverage of the 2009 presidential election. The event will be broadcast live from New York at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 13 to select cinemas nationwide. Local venues include the Hampton Bays 5, Island 16 Cinema De Lux in Holtsville, Stony Brook 17 and Westbury Stadium 12. For information and tickets, go to FathomEvents.com.