Still dealing with maniacs in 'Crazies' remake

Adapted from George A. Romero's 1973 zombie movie without zombies, this new "Crazies" brings horror home to the heartland as a small Iowa town copes with an outbreak of homicidal maniacs and the shoot-first military sent there to contain the contagion.

Timothy Olyphant is Sheriff David Dutton, who keeps the peace in peaceful Ogden Marsh, Iowa. When he has to shoot a deranged "town drunk" who staggers onto the baseball field in the middle of the game, brandishing a shotgun, Dutton suffers genuine remorse. Radha Mitchell is Dr. Judy Dutton, his wife. She treats a catatonic man in her clinic, only to have him wipe out his family when he goes home.

Something has triggered this mania. Not everybody's sick, but that's the way the fellows in the black SUVs and black helicopters and the soldiers in biochemical warfare suits treat them. Not only do the Duttons have to worry about which neighbors are murderous monsters and which worth saving, they must dodge trigger-happy troopers who are rounding up anyone they don't shoot on sight.

Chilling set pieces in a car wash and in the high school that's been turned into a triage center pay off with genuine chills. Unlike many horror directors, Breck Eisner ("Sahara") tries to put value on the lives that are lost, though he brings nothing else new to this paranoid genre.

The washed-out colorations and stark locations heighten the sense of isolation. But after "Zombieland," "The Crazies" struggles to find novelty and laughs, and must battle the overwhelming sense that we've been here, seen this too often and too recently to experience any real surprises.