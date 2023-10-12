Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' concert film opening a day earlier on Long Island

Change of plans for Taylor Swift fans: The singer’s much-anticipated concert film, “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,” will begin screening in theaters Thursday night, a day ahead of schedule.

The singer announced the move in an Instagram post Wednesday evening. “Look what you genuinely made me do,” the post read. “Due to unprecedented demand we’re opening up early access showings of The Eras Tour Concert Film on THURSDAY in America and Canada!!” Fandango is already listing showtimes at Long Island theaters beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday.

“The Eras Tour,” which captures Swift during her six-night stint in August at the SoFi stadium in Inglewood, California, is expected to be a post-summer blockbuster with potential to rival the box-office takes of “Barbie” or “Oppenheimer.” Industry analysts have predicted an opening weekend haul of as much as $200 million – well past the $162 million debut of “Barbie,” which went on to become this year’s top-grossing movie with $1.4 billion worldwide.

So fearsome is the prospect of “The Eras Tour” that the major studios are opening no other wide releases against it this weekend. The film has already earned $100 million in advance ticket sales according to its distributor, AMC Theatres.

Swift’s tour, devoted to the different “eras” of her career, is itself an economic juggernaut. Before kicking off in March in Glendale, California, advance ticket sales reached 2.4 million in a single day – a Ticketmaster record for any artist. As Swift’s tour progressed, predictions for her overall gross have risen to $2.2 billion. The tour is set to stretch almost to the end of next year, with a final date scheduled for Nov. 3, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.