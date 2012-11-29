'The Collection' review: Torturous

A few years ago, audiences watched in horror as Arkin (Josh Stewart) endured all manner of torture in Marcus Dunstan's "The Collector." Now audiences get the chance to cheer/squirm along as Arkin exacts revenge in Dunstan's follow-up, "The Collection." The sequel picks up with Arkin escaping from The Collector's box during a sexually charged entrapment party at a dance club. But The Collector won't go long without a victim. After destroying dozens of people with his wicked assortment of crushing and slicing tools, The Collector takes gorgeous Elena (Emma Fitzpatrick) hostage.

Arkin's escape may be the salvation Elena needs from the demented Collector. Elena's father hires a team of assassins to invade The Collector's compound and secure his daughter. They will use Arkin as the tip of their spear and their bait. Although Arkin owes Elena's family nothing and has never met the hired killers, there is an immediate and unbelievable hostility between the scruffy torture victim and the team's leader, Lucello (Lee Tergesen).

Lucello's squad has to avoid a series of booby traps, like a torture version of the board game Mouse Trap, to reach Elena and save her from certain death in the dark, labyrinthine warehouse. The chase and escape deliver no palpable sense of fear, and the emotional story underlying the plot has no resonance.

More than anything, the sequel feels like an excuse for Dunstan and his effects team to see how creative they could be in the bloody killing of people using all manners of pointy metal objects. But, as is often the case, one man's trash is another man's treasure.



PLOT A rescue mission is a return to the evil Collector's lair. RATING R (bloody violence, grisly images, language, brief nudity)

CAST Emma Fitzpatrick, Josh Stewart, Christopher McDonald, Lee Tergesen, Navi Rawat

LENGTH 1:22

BOTTOM LINE Never hits audiences in the stomach with an immediate sense of danger