The top 40 movies for fall

The summer's bruising battle of the blockbusters is over, but Hollywood isn't taking a rest.

Over the coming weeks, the studios will trot out brand-name Oscar contenders, crowd-pleasing family films and snazzy-looking action movies, with several releases clearly going head-to-head. We'll see dueling biopics with Leonardo DiCaprio as J. Edgar Hoover in "J. Edgar" (due Nov. 9) and Meryl Streep as Margaret Thatcher in "The Iron Lady" (Dec. 16). The long-awaited thrillers "Mission: Impossible -- Ghost Protocol" and "The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo" will arrive on the same day, Dec. 21. And Steven Spielberg will compete with himself, releasing two family-oriented movies, "The Adventures of Tintin" and "War Horse," less than a week apart in December.

Time will tell whether "The Muppets" (Nov. 23) will relaunch a dormant franchise, whether Taylor Lautner will succeed as an action-hero in "Abduction" (Sept. 23), or whether the remake of "Footloose" (Oct. 14) will galvanize today's teen audiences. As for the upcoming wedding episode of "Twilight," due Nov. 18, is anyone worried it won't be a hit?

All told, nearly 100 releases will hit screens between now and the end of the year. We've picked the 40 biggest movies of the season, listed below.

CONTAGION (Sept. 9)

The soon-to-retire filmmaker Steven Soderbergh delivers this thriller about a fast-spreading airborne virus. With Marion Cotillard, Matt Damon, Jude Law, Gwyneth Paltrow and Kate Winslet.

I DON'T KNOW HOW SHE DOES IT (Sept. 16)

A comedy starring Sarah Jessica Parker as a beleaguered working mother. With Greg Kinnear and Pierce Brosnan. Douglas McGrath ("Emma") directs.

THE LION KING 3-D (Sept. 16)

The 1994 Disney favorite returns to theaters with "collectible" 3-D glasses.

ABDUCTION (Sept. 23)

Taylor Lautner leaves the "Twilight" world for this espionage-thriller about a young man searching for his birthparents. John Singleton ("2 Fast 2 Furious") directs.

DOLPHIN TALE (Sept. 23)

A family film based on the true story of an injured dolphin and an imaginative prosthetics doctor (Morgan Freeman). Ashley Judd also stars. Directed by Charles Martin Smith ("Never Cry Wolf").

KILLER ELITE (Sept. 23)

It's tough-guy heaven: Jason Statham, Robert De Niro and Clive Owen are, respectively, a special ops agent, his mentor and a cunning villain.

MONEYBALL (Sept. 23)

Baseball sabermetrics? Not so sexy. How about an underdog team led by Brad Pitt? Bennett Miller ("Capote") directs this adaptation of Michael Lewis' nonfiction book about the Oakland A's. With Robin Wright and Jonah Hill.

WHAT'S YOUR NUMBER? (Sept. 30)

Worried that she may have overlooked her true love, Anna Faris ("The House Bunny") decides to revisit her 20 exes. Chris Evans also stars.

THE IDES OF MARCH (Oct. 7)

George Clooney directs and also stars as a presidential candidate; Ryan Gosling is his ambitious press secretary. With Philip Seymour Hoffman, Paul Giamatti and Evan Rachel Wood.

REAL STEEL (Oct. 7)

In a future where robots have replaced human boxers, a hard-luck trainer (Hugh Jackman) discovers a rusty contender. If this sounds

like an episode of "The Twilight Zone," that's because it was. In IMAX.

WANDERLUST (Oct. 7)

In this comedy, Paul Rudd and Jennifer Aniston are a Manhattan couple who seek happiness in Elysium, a freewheeling, clothing-optional community.

FOOTLOOSE (Oct. 14)

The unknown Kenny Wormald replaces Kevin Bacon in a remake of the 1984 teen classic about a city kid trapped in a party-free burg. With Dennis Quaid and Julianne Hough. Craig Brewer ("Hustle & Flow") directs.

THE BIG YEAR (Oct. 14)

Steve Martin, Jack Black and Owen Wilson grapple with very different life crises in this road-trip comedy. David Frankel ("Marley & Me") directs.

THE THREE MUSKETEERS (Oct. 21)

Another adaptation of the Dumas novel, this time with Logan Lerman ("Percy Jackson & the Olympians") as D'Artagnan and a cast of foes that includes Christoph Waltz, Orlando Bloom and Milla Jovovich.

IN TIME (Oct. 28)

In this futuristic thriller from Andrew Niccol ("Gattaca"), time is almost literally money and the rich can live forever. With Justin Timberlake, Amanda Seyfried and Alex Pettyfer.

MARGIN CALL (Oct. 21)

The 2008 financial crisis is the backdrop for a thriller about a junior stock analyst who learns more than he was meant to. With Kevin Spacey, Paul Bettany, Penn Badgley and Demi Moore.

THE RUM DIARY (Oct. 28)

Johnny Depp continues his Hunter S. Thompson obsession, starring in an adaptation of the author's colorful early novel about journalists in Puerto Rico. With Aaron Eckhart and Amber Heard.

PUSS IN BOOTS (Nov. 4)

The animated origin story of the swashbuckling feline who first appeared in "Shrek 2." With the voices of Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek and Zach Galifianakis. In IMAX.

TOWER HEIST (Nov. 4)

Ben Stiller is a little guy seeking revenge on a Wall Street swindler in this caper-comedy. The oddball cast includes Eddie Murphy, Matthew Broderick, Gabourey Sidibe and Casey Affleck. Brett Ratner ("Rush Hour") directs.

A VERY HAROLD & KUMAR 3-D CHRISTMAS (Nov. 4)

John Cho and Kal Penn return for another half-baked adventure through New York City. With Patton Oswalt and Neil Patrick Harris.

J. EDGAR (Nov. 9)

Leonardo DiCaprio is FBI founder J. Edgar Hoover in this probable Oscar contender from director Clint Eastwood. With Naomi Watts, Armie Hammer ("The Social Network") and Ken Howard (CBS' "The White Shadow").

IMMORTALS (Nov. 11)

Humble stonemason Theseus (Henry Cavill) battles the power-hungry King Hyperion (Mickey Rourke). Tarsem Singh, the man behind Pepsi's Greco-Roman "We Will Rock You" commercial, directs.

JACK AND JILL (Nov. 11)

Adam Sandler plays twin siblings, one married to Katie Holmes, the other being stalked by Al Pacino (as himself). Longtime Sandler director Dennis Dugan does the honors.

HAPPY FEET TWO (Nov. 18)

A sequel to the Oscar-winning 2006 cartoon, with Elijah Wood returning as the voice of Mumble, the dancing penguin. And now he has a son. Also with Robin Williams, Brad Pitt, Pink and Matt Damon.

THE TWILIGHT SAGA: BREAKING DAWN PART 1 (Nov. 18)

Here comes the first screen version of Stephenie Meyer's notorious final "Twilight" novel, in which Bella (Kristen Stewart) violently consummates her love for Edward (Robert Pattinson) and pays the price with a difficult pregnancy. Director Bill Condon ("Dreamgirls") accepts the challenge.

ARTHUR CHRISTMAS (Nov. 23)

The latest from Aardman Animation ("Flushed Away") follows a little boy who discovers Santa's high-tech headquarters. With the voices of James McAvoy and Hugh Laurie.

HUGO (Nov. 23)

Martin Scorsese ventures into the young-adult genre -- in 3-D, yet! -- with this story of an orphan (Asa Butterfield) who discovers a world of whimsical, cinematic inventions. Based on Brian Selznick's graphic novel and starring Chloe Grace Moretz, Sacha Baron Cohen and Ben Kingsley as the French film pioneer George Méliès.

THE MUPPETS (Nov. 23)

Writer-producer-star Jason Segel relaunches the franchise with this tale, in which the Muppets must raise money to save their theater. With Amy Adams, Rashida Jones, Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy and a new Muppet, Walter.

NEW YEAR'S EVE (Dec. 9)

Remember Garry Marshall's star-packed rom-com "Valentine's Day"? This one stars Halle Berry, Jon Bon Jovi, Robert De Niro, Zac Efron, Ashton Kutcher, Hilary Swank . . . you get the idea.

TINKER, TAILOR, SOLDIER, SPY (Dec. 9)

Gary Oldman plays former British agent George Smiley in this adaptation of the classic le Carré novel. With Tom Hardy, Mark Strong and John Hurt. Thomas Alfredson ("Let the Right One In") directs.

YOUNG ADULT (Dec. 9)

Charlize Theron plays a writer trying to relive her high-school days in this comedy-drama from the "Juno" team of director Jason Reitman and writer Diablo Cody. With Patrick Wilson and Patton Oswalt.

ALVIN AND THE CHIPMUNKS: CHIPWRECKED! (Dec. 16)

The critters and their female counterparts (the Chipettes) find themselves stranded on a desert island. With Jason Lee and David Cross.

THE IRON LADY (Dec. 16)

Meryl Streep plays Margaret Thatcher. Should we just give her the Oscar now? Directed by Phyllida Lloyd ("Mamma Mia!"). Also with Jim Broadbent and Richard E. Grant.

SHERLOCK HOLMES: A GAME OF SHADOWS (Dec. 16)

Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law return as Holmes and Watson. With Noomi Rapace, the original "Dragon Tattoo" girl, and Jared Harris (AMC's "Mad Men") as the arch-villain Professor Moriarty. Guy Ritchie directs.

THE GIRL WITH THE DRAGON TATTOO (Dec. 21)

Oscar-nominated director David Fincher follows "The Social Network" with this long-awaited adaptation of the bestselling Swedish crime novel and popular Swedish film. Rooney Mara replaces Noomi Rapace as the Goth-punk-hacker heroine; Daniel Craig is her partner in more ways than one.

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE -- GHOST PROTOCOL (Dec. 21)

Tom Cruise returns in the fourth "M:I" film, which marks the live-action directing debut of Pixar's Brad Bird ("The Incredibles"). Paramount isn't saying much about the plot, but it involves a bombing at the Kremlin. With Jeremy Renner and Tom Wilkinson.

THE ADVENTURES OF TINTIN (Dec. 23)

Steven Spielberg adapts the popular Tintin comics -- about an intrepid young reporter and his faithful dog, Snowy -- using motion-capture animation and the voices of Jamie Bell, Andy Serkis, Daniel Craig and Simon Pegg.

WE BOUGHT A ZOO (Dec. 23)

Cameron Crowe co-wrote and directs this drama, based on the true story of a single dad (Matt Damon) who changes his family's life by renovating a broken-down zoo. With Scarlett Johansson.

EXTREMELY LOUD & INCREDIBLY CLOSE (Dec. 25)

A boy (Thomas Horn) scours Manhattan for clues about his father (Tom Hanks), who died in 9/11. Based on Jonathan Safran Foer's novel and directed by Stephen Daldry ("The Reader"). With Sandra Bullock, James Gandolfini and Viola Davis.

WAR HORSE (Dec. 28)

Steven Spielberg adapts the 1982 children's novel (now a wildly successful Broadway play) about a young boy who joins World War I to search for his horse. With Emily Watson, David Thewlis and Toby Kebbell ("Rocknrolla").





And 10 more films to keep in mind

DRIVE (Sept. 16)

This neo-noir, an award winner at Cannes, stars Ryan Gosling as a getaway driver and Albert Brooks playing against type as a violent crime boss. Also with Carey Mulligan.

FIREFLIES IN THE GARDEN (Oct. 14)

Julia Roberts, Ryan Reynolds and Emily Watson star in this story of a family shattered by a serious accident. The semiautobiographical screenplay comes from director Dennis Lee.

THE SKIN I LIVE IN (Oct. 14)

Antonio Banderas plays an inventive plastic surgeon looking for a human guinea pig in this thriller from Pedro Almodóvar.

MARTHA MARCY MAY MARLENE (Oct. 21)

Elizabeth Olsen, the little sister of Mary-Kate and Ashley, is already earning raves for her performance as a young woman fleeing a charismatic cult leader (John Hawkes, "Winter's Bone").

LIKE CRAZY (Oct. 28)

Paramount Vantage purchased this Sundance award-winner about a British college student (Felicity Jones) and an American (Anton Yelchin) trying to keep a long-distance love alive.

MELANCHOLIA (Nov. 11)

Kirsten Dunst earned best actress at Cannes for her role as a depressed woman facing the actual end of the world. Lars von Trier ("Antichrist") directs.

THE DESCENDANTS (Nov. 23)

Family man George Clooney re-evaluates his life after his wife is severely injured in a boating accident. Alexander Payne ("Sideways") co-wrote and directs.

I MELT WITH YOU (Dec. 9)

Jeremy Piven, Thomas Jane, Christian McKay and Rob Lowe are college buddies who reunite for a debauched weekend. Surprisingly, it's a drama.

W.E. (Dec. 9)

Madonna directs a fictionalized account of the real-life romance between King Edward VIII and an American divorcee. With Abbie Cornish, Oscar Isaac and James Fox ("Performance").

IN THE LAND OF BLOOD AND HONEY (Dec. 23)

Angelina Jolie's writing and directing debut follows a Serbian military leader (Goran Kostic) and a Bosnian woman (Zana Marjanovic) whose lives are shattered by the Bosnian war.