Netflix releases new trailer for Adam Sandler movie shot on LI, ‘The Week Of’

Netflix has released an extended trailer for the upcoming Adam Sandler-Chris Rock movie filmed last year on Long Island.

The two-minute, 40-second spot for the wedding comedy “The Week of,” premiering April 27, samples some of the calamities as well-meaning, middle-class father-of-the-bride Sandler prepares for a discount ceremony, to the consternation of the groom’s rich father (Rock).

In contrast to the 93-second trailer released Feb. 1, which focused on Sandler driving Rock in a hot car and trying not to use his air conditioner, the new one stresses the large cast and specific mishaps and miscues, such as a dingy hotel, oversized novelty food items as cheesy reception décor and Sandler insisting on paying for everything for the cut-rate affair, exasperating Rock’s heart surgeon, accustomed to the finer things in life.

Directed by Robert Smigel and written by Smigel and Sandler, the film also stars Steve Buscemi and Rachel Dratch. Locations include City Stadium Park and Sid’s All American restaurant in Glen Cove, Temple Beth Sholom in Roslyn Heights, Broadway Mall in Hicksville, Floral Park Village Court, Oheka Castle in Huntington and the Glen Head Country Club, as well as spots in Carle Place and Syosset.