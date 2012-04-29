'Think Like a Man' No. 1; 'Avengers' buzz

The superhero saga "The Avengers" lived up to its blockbuster buzz with $178.4 million in overseas ticket sales days before it opens in U.S. theaters.

Domestic audiences generally passed on a bunch of new flicks as fans seem to be in anticipation mode for Disney's "The Avengers," which debuts Friday in the United States after launching in 39 other countries a week earlier.

The huge overseas start will help fan the frenzy already in place for "The Avengers," the superhero mashup of Marvel Comics idols whose cast includes Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner and Samuel L. Jackson.

The Sony Screen Gems ensemble comedy "Think Like a Man" was No. 1 domestically for the second-straight weekend with $18 million.

Four movies were bunched up for the No. 2 spot in the $11 million range: Sony's animated comedy "The Pirates! Band of Misfits" with $11.4 million; the Warner Bros. romantic drama "The Lucky One" with $11.3 million; Lionsgate's blockbuster "The Hunger Games," adding $11.25 million, and Universal's romantic comedy "The Five-Year Engagement" got $11.2 million.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Those four were so close that their rankings from studio estimates Sunday could change once final numbers are released Monday.