Tom Hanks' Fred Rogers film will be titled 'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood'

The upcoming Tom Hanks film about beloved children's-show host Fred Rogers again has a title.

Sony Pictures tweeted Thursday that the drama originally announced in January as "You Are My Friend" before going untitled is now "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood."

Two-time Academy Award-winner Hanks stars as TV personality Fred Rogers in a film that director Marielle Heller has said is not a biopic but instead the story of a jaded journalist (Matthew Rhys) and the friendship he and Rogers maintained through Rogers' death in 2003 at age 74. Titled after a lyric in the theme song of PBS' 1968-2001 "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood,” the movie is scheduled for release in October.