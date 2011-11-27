'Twilight' keeps shining with $42M second weekend

The latest "Twilight" movie has plenty of daylight left with a second-straight win at the weekend box office.

"The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 1" took in $42 million domestically over the three-day weekend and $62.3 million in the five-day Thanksgiving boom time from Wednesday to Sunday. That raised its domestic total to $221.3 million, while it added $71.5 million overseas, lifting its worldwide total to $489.3 million.

Debuting at No. 2 was the family flick "The Muppets," with $29.5 million for the three-day weekend and $42 million over the five-day holiday haul.

Three other family films rounded out the top-five for the three-day weekend: "Happy Feet Two" at 3 with $13.4 million; "Arthur Christmas" at No. 4 with $12.7 million; and "Hugo" at No. 5 with $11.4 million.