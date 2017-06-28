‘War for the Planet of the Apes’ draws raves

WHO Josh Duhamel

THE MOVIE “The Buddy Games”

THE DEAL The star of the latest “Transformers” film will make his directorial debut with a movie that he also co-wrote and stars in, according to Deadline.com. “The Buddy Games” centers on several 30-ish friends who reunite to undertake a series of outlandish physical and mental challenges, and in the process heal old wounds within their group. The cast includes Nick Swardson and professional wrestler Sheamus. The film begins shooting in August in Vancouver, British Columbia, for WWE Studios.

WHO Bros

THE DEAL The U.K. boy band Bros will be the subject of a feature-length documentary, Variety reports. The trio of Craig Logan and twin brothers Matt and Luke Goss rose to fame in the late 1980s on the strength of the hit singles “When Will I Be Famous?” and “I Owe You Nothing.” The band became the youngest to play its own show at London’s famous Wembley Stadium, but unraveled in the early 1990s. (Bros is re-forming this year.) The documentary will be produced by James Corden’s company Fulwell 73, which produces his late-night show for CBS.

THE MOVIE “War for the Planet of the Apes”

THE DEAL Two weeks ahead of its July 13 release, the final film in the new “Planet of the Apes” series, starring motion-capture performer Andy Serkis as simian warrior Caesar, is earning stellar reviews. Deadline called it a “dazzling, thrilling and mind-reeling experience,” while IndieWire said it “concludes the best science-fiction trilogy since the original trio of ‘Star Wars’ movies.” The film’s 95 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes (as of press time) should come as good news for a film industry that has been blasted for its other weak summer franchise entries, including “The Mummy,” “Transformers: The Last Knight” and the critically excoriated “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.”