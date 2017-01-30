‘Wayne’s World’ marks 25th anniversary, plays in two LI theaters

We’re not worthy of such an event!

“Wayne’s World,” the wild and wacky 1992 comedy starring Mike Myers and Dana Carvey as their “Saturday Night Live” alter egos Wayne Campbell and Garth Algar, returns to two Long Island theaters Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 7 p.m. for the movie’s 25th anniversary. SpectiCast and Paramount Pictures are bringing the zany hit about the slackers-public-access cable talk show hosts to more than 400 U.S. theaters, including Port Washington Cinemas and Stony Brook 17.

Bookending the movie will be an introduction by Rolling Stone magazine film critic Peter Travers and a videotaped chat with the film’s two stars as well as fellow cast members Rob Lowe, Tia Carrere, Colleen Camp and Robert Patrick; director Penelope Spheeris, and producer Lorne Michaels. To reserve tickets, go to waynesworld25.com

In case you can’t score tickets, you can still be a part of the celebration. On Feb. 14, the movie’s actual anniversary date, Paramount will release a commemorative double-feature DVD and a Digital HD download. It will also be available on iTunes with bonus features, including a director’s commentary and a making-of featurette. Excellent!