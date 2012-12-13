What critics say about 'The Hobbit'

In his three-star review of "The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey," which ran in Thursday's Newsday, Rafer Guzmán called it a "fantasy-film cornucopia, with mythical creatures and grand battles woven into an old-fashioned adventure-narrative -- exactly what director Peter Jackson does best." (Read the review at Newsday.com/movies.)

Here are portions of other reviews:



"Not the worst film of the year, but it may be the most disappointing." -- Minneapolis Star-Tribune



"The 'Lord of the Rings' trilogy [has] been replaced by something that resembles tatty summer-stock theater." -- New York magazine



"Tolkien's brisk story of intrepid little hobbit Bilbo Baggins is drawn out and diluted by dispensable trimmings better left for DVD extras." -- The Associated Press

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.



"There are elements in this new film that are as spectacular as much of the 'Rings' trilogy was, but there is much that is flat-footed and tedious." -- The Hollywood Reporter