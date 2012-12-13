What critics say about 'The Hobbit'
In his three-star review of "The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey," which ran in Thursday's Newsday, Rafer Guzmán called it a "fantasy-film cornucopia, with mythical creatures and grand battles woven into an old-fashioned adventure-narrative -- exactly what director Peter Jackson does best." (Read the review at Newsday.com/movies.)
Here are portions of other reviews:
"Not the worst film of the year, but it may be the most disappointing." -- Minneapolis Star-Tribune
"The 'Lord of the Rings' trilogy [has] been replaced by something that resembles tatty summer-stock theater." -- New York magazine
"Tolkien's brisk story of intrepid little hobbit Bilbo Baggins is drawn out and diluted by dispensable trimmings better left for DVD extras." -- The Associated Press
"There are elements in this new film that are as spectacular as much of the 'Rings' trilogy was, but there is much that is flat-footed and tedious." -- The Hollywood Reporter