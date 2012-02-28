Whitney Houston's 'Sparkle' may be released sooner

Whitney Houston's final film, "Sparkle," may be rushed into theaters because of studio fears that her scenes and music may be leaked ahead of its scheduled August release, according to TMZ.com.

The website said Monday that work on the film is continuing "around the clock" and that heavy security is guarding the facility where it's being edited, Newsday's Rafer Guzmán reports.

A rep for Sony Pictures, which is releasing the film, dismissed TMZ's report of a pre-August release as "not true."