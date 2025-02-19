'Wicked' will be available to stream on Peacock in March

"Wicked,” the Universal Pictures musical that garnered 10 Oscar nods, earned $727 million at the global box-office and launched a polarizing trend of spontaneous audience sing-alongs, will be available to stream at home on Peacock beginning March 21, according to NBCUniversal.

An adaptation of the hit Broadway play, "Wicked” is a spinoff of "The Wizard of Oz” that tells the origin story of Elphaba, aka the Wicked Witch of the West (Cynthia Erivo), who attends the fantastical Shiz University with the future witch Glinda (Arianna Grande). The cast includes Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as the Munchkin Boq and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard himself. The director, Jon M. Chu, is known for "Crazy Rich Asians” and "In the Heights.”

The film version of "Wicked” brings over many songs from the play, including "Popular,” "Dancing Through Life” and the fan-favorite "Defying Gravity.” Reports of audiences breaking into song and sometimes drowning out the soundtrack led at least one theater chain, AMC, to post signs asking patrons to zip it. "To our guests seeing Wicked, we ask that you allow everyone to enjoy the cinema experience,” read the signs, which were widely shared on social media. "Please refrain from singing during the show.” Peacock will also offer the official "Wicked” sing-along version via streaming on March 21.

The films will be accompanied by a range of bonus content. "Defying Gravity: The Curtain Rises on Wicked NBC Special” will feature "personal footage” from Erivo and Grande, plus a "world exclusive” scene. "Making Wicked” will look at the film’s choreography and other creative aspects. There are two behind-the-scenes features titles, "On Set with Jon Chu” and "A Wicked Legacy.” The roughly half-dozen deleted or extended scenes include "Train Ride to Emerald City,” "Elphaba’s Promise” and "Boq & Elphaba Talk.”

Since Dec. 31, the movie has been available for purchase ($29.99) or rent (S14.99) on demand from Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and others. It was released Feb. 4 on DVD and Blu-ray.

While not advertised as such, "Wicked” is actually the first of two movies. The sequel, titled "Wicked: For Good,” opens in theaters Nov. 21.