Will 'Pan Am' be grounded?

Karine Vanasse, who plays French flight attendant Collette on "Pan Am,"the ABC drama, set off fears that the ABC drama'sits wings have been clipped when she tweeted what sounded like news of its demise Tuesday: "Well, we received THE call, #PanAm is only coming back for one more episode after Christmas. But up to the end, we'll give it our all!" she wrote.

But ABC and Sony Pictures Television, the studio that produces the show, say it is not canceled. Sony says that the studio and network are negotiating over how many more episodes the series will shoot this season, and that ABC will decide later whether it will return for a second season. Still, it isn't all blue skies: ABC announced earlier this month that the new drama "GCB" will take over its Sundays-at-10 time slot beginning Sunday,March 4. The network did not announce a new place for "Pan Am" on its schedule.

-- TheWrap.com