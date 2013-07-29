'Wolverine' tops weekend box office list

"The Wolverine" slashed monsters and minions to debut atop the weekend box office.

The Fox film featuring Hugh Jackman's sixth turn as the claw-wielding superhero opened with $55 million in North America, The Associated Press reports.

"It's a huge opening for the clawed one," said Chris Aronson, Fox's head of domestic distribution. "It played equally well from Maine to Maui."

Last weekend's top movie, Warner Bros.' low-budget horror film "The Conjuring," slipped to second place, while "Despicable Me 2" was in third.

The Universal animated sequel, with its cast of cute, yellow minions, has made more than $600 million worldwide since it came out four weeks ago.