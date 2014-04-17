'Mrs. Doubtfire' sequel in the works, report says

After years of first drafts and false starts, a sequel to the 1993 Robin Williams hit "Mrs. Doubtfire" is reportedly in the works.

Fox 2000 is developing the project, which would reunite Williams with director Chris Columbus, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The script is by David Berenbaum, who wrote the 2003 Will Ferrell comedy "Elf."

"Mrs. Doubtfire" starred Williams as a divorced father who attempts to spend time with children by dressing in drag and adopting the persona of Euphegenia Doubtfire, a Scottish nanny. The movie became a $219 million hit and remains an enduring family favorite.

Mara Wilson, who played one of Williams' children in the original, has already tweeted that she wants no part of the movie. "I do not have anything to do with the Mrs. Doubtfire sequel, nor will I," she wrote. "I think 'Doubtfire' ended where it needed to end."

Williams was in his 40s when "Mrs. Doubtfire" was released. He's now 62, which means that his cross-dressed character may not look the way she once did. Then again, makeup has improved so much that Johnny Knoxville, 43, hoodwinked people into thinking he was an 86-year-old in "Bad Grandpa." The movie won an Oscar for make-up and hairstyling.