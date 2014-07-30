5 Seconds of Summer set for Jones Beach

Good news, 5 Seconds of Summer fans! The guys are coming to Nikon at Jones Beach Theater.

Bad news: It’s not until Sept. 1, 2015. Yes, a little more than 13 months from now.

Boy bands, as you well know, like to build anticipation. (Remember when One Direction tickets to Jones Beach went on sale 14 months before they arrived in 2013?) So tickets for 5SOS’ “Rock Out with Your Socks Out” tour will go on sale Aug. 9 at 10 a.m. through Live Nation. Citi cardholders can start buying tickets at 10 a.m. Aug. 5 through the Citi Private Pass program at citiprivatepass.com.

In case you can't wait that long, they do open for One Direction at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Aug. 4 and 5, but snagging tickets for that will be a challenge.

Of course, this is a big time for the boy band, who currently have the No. 1 album in the country and set a record for the biggest-selling debut from an Australian band last week when they sold 258,643 copies. That total also gives them the biggest debut from any artist this year.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

They currently have three songs in the Top 100 – their hit “She Looks So Perfect,” the ballad “Amnesia” and “Everything I Didn’t Say,” which arrived on the charts last week at No. 24.