50 Cent in ‘bad accident’ on LIE, released from hospital

Hip-hop star 50 Cent was released from a Flushing hospital Tuesday after an early-morning car accident on the Long Island Expressway.

A representative for the rapper, born Curtis Jackson, said in a statement to Newsday: “Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson was involved in a car accident in New York early Tuesday morning. He was taken to New York Hospital Queens where he was treated for minor neck and back injuries. He was released Tuesday morning and is doing fine.”

ThisIs50.com, his official website, had posted news of the accident at 3 a.m. Tuesday: “50 Cent was in a bad accident tonight as his bulletproof SUV was rear-ended by a Mack truck on the LIE in NYC. He was put on a stretcher and taken to the nearest Queens hospital where they are currently running tests on his neck and back.”

The website said 50 Cent’s driver was also hospitalized.