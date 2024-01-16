Elton John achieves rare EGOT status with Emmy win for Dodger Stadium farewell concert special

Elton John has achieved EGOT status.

The famed British singer-pianist won an Emmy Award on Monday night for best variety special (live) for “Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium,” a three-hour concert documentary that streamed on Disney+.

John said he was “incredibly humbled” for joining the elite group of EGOT winners who have won Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Awards.

“The journey to this moment has been filled with passion, dedication, and the unwavering support of my fans all around the world,” John, 76, said in a statement after winning his trophy.

The superstar performer has five competitive Grammys, most recently for “Elton John & Tim Rice’s Aida” in 2001; two Oscars for “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from “The Lion King” in 1994 and “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from 2019's “Rocketman”; along with a Tony for his original score on “Aida.”

He is one of the top-selling solo artists of all time, and he holds the record for biggest-selling physical single of all time thanks to the 33 million copies sold for “Candle in the Wind” in 1997.

John became the 19th person to reach EGOT status after Viola Davis achieved the feat when she won a Grammy last year. Other performers who have EGOTs include Whoopi Goldberg, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend and Valley Stream-raised Rita Moreno.