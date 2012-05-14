Adam Lambert's 'Trespassing'

Adam Lambert has learned an important lesson -- you can't please all the people all the time.

Unlike his debut, tellingly titled "For Your Entertainment," Lambert's new album, "Trespassing," (RCA) sounds strictly for himself -- a well-crafted collision of electronic dance pop and upper-register, booming vocals mostly about pushing the envelope and enjoying life.

For much of "Trespassing," Lambert draws inspiration from Michael Jackson and Queen's Freddie Mercury that encourages him to sound bigger and bolder than ever. Subtlety be damned.

The title track, written by Lambert and Pharrell Williams, is a bit "Another One Bites the Dust" on the verses and sorta "Hollaback Girl" on the chorus, but the way Lambert whirls it all together, it sounds completely his. The same goes for "Shady," which has elements of Jackson and Christina Aguilera in both delivery and musical arrangement, but is undeniably Lambert.

"Trespassing" does have its serious moments, including the touching ballad "Outlaws of Love," which seems to defend same-sex marriage, as Lambert wraps his voice around the lines "They say we'll rot in hell, but I don't think we will. They've branded us enough -- outlaws of love." The way Lambert twists it into Radiohead-styled prog-rock -- and back again through his phrasing -- is a great trick. However, "Runnin' " trumps it, taking a standard pop song and arranging it into a thrilling, dramatic dance anthe

BEST COAST

"The Only Place"

GRADE B+

BOTTOM LINE Sunny pop about feeling blue