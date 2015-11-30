EntertainmentMusic

‘Adventure of a Lifetime’ review: Hot disco from Coldplay

Vocalist Chris Martin of British rock band Coldplay, which moves...

By Glenn Gamboaglenn.gamboa@newsday.com

If Coldplay’s maudlin “Ghost Stories” was about singer Chris Martin’s conscious uncoupling from Gwyneth Paltrow, the band’s new single, “Adventure of a Lifetime” (Capitol), suggests that he is now uncoupled. “Adventure” is a disco extravaganza that sounds nothing like the band’s previous, once minimalistic work. This is layer upon layer of overwhelming grooviness that ends with Martin singing choruses of “woohoo,” the aural equivalent, we imagine, of arms-akimbo line dancing with JLaw. Fun? Maybe. Funny? Totes.

