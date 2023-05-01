Aerosmith to bring farewell tour to UBS Arena, Madison Square Garden

Aerosmith has decided to call it a day: The band has announced its farewell tour, “PEACE OUT,” which comes to the UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont on Sept. 9 and Madison Square Garden on Jan. 19. The Black Crowes will be the special guest.

“It’s not goodbye, it's PEACE OUT! Get ready and walk this way, you’re going to get the best show of our lives,” the band announced in a statement.

The boys from Boston, who recently celebrated their 50th anniversary, will be playing 40 dates in North America for this final go-round. The Long Island date is the third stop on the tour and the MSG show is the third from the last.

In an online video announcing the tour, lead singer Steven Tyler quipped, “And if you think we’re joking … DREAM ON!”

Original drummer Joey Kramer will not be joining the band on this trek. Aerosmith has been playing with drummer John Douglas, who is also a well-known artist who has designed customized drum kits for Van Halen, ZZ Top and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The band addressed Kramer’s absence stating, “While Joey Kramer remains a beloved founding member of Aerosmith, he has regrettably made the decision to sit out the currently scheduled touring dates to focus his full attention on his family and health. Joey’s unmistakable and legendary presence behind the drum kit will be sorely missed.”

Tickets for both shows go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. via ticketmaster.com. Check the Ticketmaster website for any VIP opportunities.