Apollo to honor King of Pop, Queen of Soul, J-Lo

Michael Jackson and Aretha Franklin will be inducted into the Apollo Theater's hall of fame in New York City.

The late King of Pop and the Queen of Soul will be honored with the Apollo Legends Hall of Fame on June 14 at the historic Harlem theater.

Jackson first performed at the Apollo at its Amateur Night with his brothers in the late 1960s. They won, and their career as the Jackson Five was launched.

Franklin is scheduled to attend the ceremony.

The event also will honor Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony with the theater's arts and humanitarian award.

Past hall of fame inductees include Quincy Jones, Patti Labelle and Ella Fitzgerald.

The legendary theater is celebrating its 75th anniversary.

On the Net: www.apollotheater.com/